Germany's Bavaria Set To Buy Sputnik Vaccine: State Premier

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 06:59 PM

Germany's Bavaria set to buy Sputnik vaccine: state premier

Germany's Bavaria region has signed a provisional agreement to buy doses of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine once it is approved by European regulators, state premier Markus Soeder said Wednesday

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Germany's Bavaria region has signed a provisional agreement to buy doses of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine once it is approved by European regulators, state premier Markus Soeder said Wednesday.

The southern state has "signed a memorandum of understanding today... for the supply of Sputnik," Soeder told reporters in Munich.

If the Sputnik vaccine is approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), Bavaria is set to receive around 2.5 million doses in the coming months through a company in the Bavarian town of Illertissen, Soeder said.

More Stories From World

