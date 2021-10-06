UrduPoint.com

Germany's Christian Democrats Regret Partners' Decision To Form Cabinet With SPD

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 43 seconds ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 04:53 PM

Germany's Christian Democrats Regret Partners' Decision to Form Cabinet With SPD

Germany's Christian Democrats regret the decision of the Free Democratic Party and The Greens to form a government in coalition with the Social Democratic Party, Christian Social Union leader and Bavarian Minister-President Markus Soeder said on Wednesday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) Germany's Christian Democrats regret the decision of the Free Democratic Party and The Greens to form a government in coalition with the Social Democratic Party, Christian Social Union leader and Bavarian Minister-President Markus Soeder said on Wednesday.

"We deeply regret this decision.

We held a phone conversation on the matter with (Christian Democratic Union leader) Armin Laschet. We regret the decision of The Greens and the Free Democratic Party. We made a very serious offer, the negotiations were highly constructive. I believe that the Jamaica coalition would be a good chance for modernization of the country,"� Soeder told reporters.

Related Topics

Germany Jamaica Democrats Christian Government

Recent Stories

EU Court Says Member State Can Require Valid ID Fr ..

EU Court Says Member State Can Require Valid ID From Its Nationals Traveling Acr ..

43 seconds ago
 Trailer of Game of Throne leaves fans mesmerizing

Trailer of Game of Throne leaves fans mesmerizing

5 minutes ago
 The Sustainable City unveils world’s first Net Z ..

The Sustainable City unveils world’s first Net Zero Carbon building

9 minutes ago
 Germany's Laschet 'still open for talks' after coa ..

Germany's Laschet 'still open for talks' after coalition setback

45 seconds ago
 Nigeria approves zero import duty for vessels

Nigeria approves zero import duty for vessels

47 seconds ago
 Be 'bold' or wait-and-see: EU split on energy pric ..

Be 'bold' or wait-and-see: EU split on energy prices

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.