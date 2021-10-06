(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) Germany's Christian Democrats regret the decision of the Free Democratic Party and The Greens to form a government in coalition with the Social Democratic Party, Christian Social Union leader and Bavarian Minister-President Markus Soeder said on Wednesday.

"We deeply regret this decision.

We held a phone conversation on the matter with (Christian Democratic Union leader) Armin Laschet. We regret the decision of The Greens and the Free Democratic Party. We made a very serious offer, the negotiations were highly constructive. I believe that the Jamaica coalition would be a good chance for modernization of the country,"� Soeder told reporters.