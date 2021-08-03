BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) The Federal reconstruction fund for the western regions of Germany damaged by heavy flooding must be formed in five weeks, the frontrunner in the race for the German chancellorship, Armin Laschet, said on Monday.

"My goal is to create a reconstruction fund through a federal law," Laschet said in a televised statement.

Explaining the timeline, he said that minister-presidents of German states and Chancellor Angela Merkel will meet and adopt the decision on August 10. A draft law will then be prepared by the federal government and presented to the German parliament on September 7.

"The law will probably be adopted very quickly in three reading and then be approved by the Bundesrat [federal council] at a special meeting. Thus, in wive weeks we will have a binding clarity that the reconstruction fund is created, financed, and designed to distribute the assistance to people without red tape," Laschet said.

In mid-July, western and south-western Germany was hit by deadly floods causes by heavy rainfalls. North Rhine-Westphalia and Rhineland-Palatinate have been damaged the most with over 170 casualties and colossal damage to public and private infrastructure.