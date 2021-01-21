(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) German Chancellor Angela Merkel rejected on Thursday suggestions that her high approval ratings put a damper on the popularity of Armin Laschet, who took over as the head of her Christian Democrats.

Laschet, the prime minister of Germany's most populous state of North Rhine-Westphalia, won the leadership contest on Saturday and is next in line to succeed Merkel as chancellor after the parliamentary elections in September.

Asked whether her star role in the fight against the pandemic deprived Laschet of his spot in the limelight, Merkel said, "I don't believe this at all.

"

"It is very clear: my term is limited to this legislative period. I am the Federal chancellor and bear the responsibility that I am very aware of. Armin Laschet and I have the same opinion on this," she said.

Merkel added that the Christian Democrats headed by Laschet would shape the party's future in the next four years. She said she would give her advice, but the final decision would be up to Laschet. She stressed that she did not expect Germans to vote out of gratitude to her.