MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel held separate conversations with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok on regional problems, her office said.

Merkel's video conference with Abbas focused on the current situation in the Israeli-Palestinian peace process and the Palestinian Authority's fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The phone conversation with the Sudanese prime minister was devoted to the escalating conflict in Sudan's neighbor Ethiopia.

"The Federal chancellor promised support for people who fled to Sudan. Both agreed that a non-military solution to the conflict must be found," a press release read.

Tens of thousands of Ethiopians escaped across the border to Sudan in the past weeks after the government attacked the semi-autonomous Tigray region to defeat its ruling Tigray People's Liberation Front after years of tensions.