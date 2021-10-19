MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2021) The ball is on Berlin's side in the issue of certification of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, Russian Permanent Representative to the EU Vladimir Chizhov said on Tuesday.

"It has been built, yes. The first pipe is already filled with gas. It remains to complete the certification.

I assume that this ball is on the side of the German regulator. The (certification) procedure takes four months. The deadline, as they say, is January 8," Chizhov said at a press conference at the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency.

"Will they be able to, will they want to do it earlier ” please. If they do it earlier, it will be better for the end consumers," he added.