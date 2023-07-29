Open Menu

Ghana Ready To Purchase 300 Russian-Made Pickup Trucks - Business Council

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 29, 2023 | 10:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2023) Ghana is ready to purchase 300 pickup trucks from Russia's Ulyanovsk automobile Plant (UAZ) and hopes to receive them by the end of the year, the chairman of the Ghana-Russia business Development Council, Lawrence Awuku-Boateng, told Sputnik on Saturday.

"We are ready to purchase 300 pickup trucks and we hope to receive them by the end of this year," Awuku-Boateng said.

The parties have also agreed to assemble some of the components for the vehicles in Ghana, he added.

