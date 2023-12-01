Open Menu

Giddy Musk Unveils Cybertruck In Tesla's Latest Defiant Bet

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 01, 2023 | 09:50 AM

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) Tesla began customer deliveries of the Cybertruck on Thursday, bringing to fruition an Elon Musk passion project that the billionaire boasts is stronger than bullets and faster than a Porsche.

"It's very rare that a product comes along that is seemingly impossible... that experts said would never be made," a giddy Musk told a crowd at Tesla's Austin, Texas headquarters. "And this is one of those times."

The arrival of the angular truck, which has evoked the world of "Blade Runner" or "Mad Max," comes two years later than Musk's original time frame and at a starting price some $10,000 above the original target, owing to higher supply chain costs and manufacturing problems stemming from its iconoclastic design.

Analysts have called the Cybertruck a high-risk project compared with Tesla's other vehicles.

But Musk has shown a zealot's commitment to the project, which he said was probably the company's best, declaring, "Finally, the future will look like the future!"

The belated debut comes as other automakers have delayed capital investments due to sluggish demand for electric vehicles.

Tesla itself has undertaken numerous price cuts on its other models, even as its share price has stayed lofty.

"Launching Cybertruck is important for the broader Tesla growth story over the coming years and also will prove to the doubters that Musk can successfully expand the Tesla halo effect as more consumers head down the EV path over the coming years," Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives said in a note.

Thursday's event provided updated pricing for the vehicle, answering a key question of Wall Street and consumers.

A standard model, available in 2025, costs $49,000 while the "Cyberbeast" with greater horsepower and towing capacity is $96,390.

The prices include expected US tax credits and savings from eliminating gasoline purchases, according to Tesla's website.

The vehicle was originally announced with a starting price of $39,900 and first production in 2021.

In recent months, Musk has sought to limit expectations over the vehicle's commercial potential, warning in October it would be "incredibly difficult" to commercially scale the truck."

