Global Crisis Prompts World To Develop Nuclear Energy, Reach Net-Zero By 2050 - IAEA

Umer Jamshaid Published November 21, 2022 | 08:32 PM

The global crisis is spurring the development of nuclear energy, making it realistic to achieve the goal of zero emissions by 2050, a senior official at the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said on Monday

"Amid the global crisis, the geopolitical crisis, of course, there is a great need for big energy, for the development of clean energy. I am convinced that we can achieve such a level of development of the installed capacity of nuclear installations... Humanity needs more energy, more clean energy so that we reach net-zero by 2050," Mikhail Chudakov, IAEA Deputy Director General and Head of the Department of Nuclear Energy, said at a nuclear energy forum in Russia's Sochi.

Chudakov also noted that a record number of countries expressed their desire to develop nuclear energy at the last IAEA general conference.

"A record number of countries have expressed their intention to develop nuclear energy within their energy balance. Their number exceeded 70. This has never happened before. According to the IAEA forecasts, by 2050 the installed capacity of nuclear reactors will be about 870 GW," Chudakov added.

The Atomexpo International Forum has been held annually in Russia since 2009. The last forum was held three years ago, in 2019, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. At that time, more than 4,000 people from 74 countries participated in the forum, and about 40 cooperation agreements were signed on its sidelines.

