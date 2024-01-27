Open Menu

Goetze Header Sends Frankfurt Past Mainz

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 27, 2024 | 09:40 AM

Goetze header sends Frankfurt past Mainz

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) A second-half header from Mario Goetze lifted Eintracht Frankfurt to a 1-0 win over derby rivals Mainz on Friday, keeping the home side in touch with the European placings.

Germany's World Cup hero from 2014 put Frankfurt in front with just over a quarter of an hour remaining, heading in the rebound from his own shot.

Goetze appeared to be offside but his first goal of the season survived a lengthy VAR review, with images showing a deflection off a Mainz player.

Goetze last scored a header almost two years ago, telling DAZN "it's not really my speciality. With my height, I don't score that many, but I'll take it."

Goetze toasted the career of former mentor Jurgen Klopp, who announced Friday he would step down as Liverpool coach at season's end.

Goetze, who played under Klopp at Dortmund, described the coach as "consistently incredible."

"I know him well and had an excellent time with him."

Frankfurt had the better of a dour first-half, Eric Junior Dina Embibe and Ansgar Knauff failing to convert half-chances.

Goetze was however on the spot to give Frankfurt the lead, the 1.76-metre tall midfielder scoring a rare header to keep his side's unbeaten record in 2024 intact.

"It worked out with the win," Frankfurt captain Kevin Trapp told DAZN.

"But I don't know whether it was a good match. It was a very tough game with hardly any chances to score."

"There were times when we didn't win games like that."

"It's really frustrating," Mainz's Dominik Kohr said, "that a shot which actually wasn't that dangerous fell at the feet of Mario Goetze, who could bang the thing in."

The victory consolidated Frankfurt's grip on sixth place, two points and one spot behind fifth-placed Borussia Dortmund, who face Bochum at home on Sunday.

Despite the win, it was an unhappy night for Manchester United loanee Donny van de Beek, who was pulled off at half-time after a largely anonymous outing.

The loss continued 16th-placed Mainz's poor season. Mainz have won just one of 18 games this season and could finish the round in last place should results go against them.

On Saturday, injury-hit Bayern Munich travel to Bavarian neighbours Augsburg, hoping to keep pace with league leaders Bayer Leverkusen.

Leverkusen, who are still unbeaten this season and sit four points clear of Bayern, are in action at home against Borussia Moenchengladbach in Saturday's evening's match.

Related Topics

World Poor Germany Derby Liverpool Mainz Dortmund Augsburg Frankfurt Van Lead Dina Manchester United Sunday From Bayern Coach Borussia Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 January 2024

24 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 January 2024

1 hour ago
 Fears as homeschooling rates 'surge' in England

Fears as homeschooling rates 'surge' in England

10 hours ago
 MOFA Liaison Office Lahore to remain close for thr ..

MOFA Liaison Office Lahore to remain close for three days

10 hours ago
 Ambassadors of Iran, Pakistan exchange greetings o ..

Ambassadors of Iran, Pakistan exchange greetings on return

10 hours ago
 Atletico beat Sevilla to reach Copa semis as Depay ..

Atletico beat Sevilla to reach Copa semis as Depay delivers

10 hours ago
NCSW holds Pre CSW 68, Consultation with Provincia ..

NCSW holds Pre CSW 68, Consultation with Provincial Stake holders in Karachi

10 hours ago
 Ahmer welcomes ICJ verdict preventing Israeli geno ..

Ahmer welcomes ICJ verdict preventing Israeli genocide in Gaza

10 hours ago
 Solangi grieved over demise of senior journalist's ..

Solangi grieved over demise of senior journalist's mother

10 hours ago
 Israel must prevent genocidal acts in Gaza: UN cou ..

Israel must prevent genocidal acts in Gaza: UN court

11 hours ago
 Federal Ombudsman Institution celebrates 41st anni ..

Federal Ombudsman Institution celebrates 41st anniversary

11 hours ago
 FM, Tajik ambassador discuss ties

FM, Tajik ambassador discuss ties

11 hours ago

More Stories From World