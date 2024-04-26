Open Menu

Golf: PGA Zurich Classic Of New Orleans Scores

Umer Jamshaid Published April 26, 2024

Golf: PGA Zurich Classic of New Orleans scores

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) Leading scores after Thursday's fourball (better ball) first round of the US PGA Tour Zurich Classic of New Orleans two-man team event (par 72):

61 - Ryan Brehm/Mark Hubbard (USA) Ben Kohles/Patton Kizzire (USA), Aaron Rai/David Lipsky (ENG/USA), Rory McIlroy/Shane Lowry (NIR/IRL)

62 - Davis Thompson/Andrew Novak (USA), Thomas Detry/Robert MacIntyre (BEL/SCO), Cameron Champ/MJ Daffue (USA/RSA)

63 - Sam Stevens/Paul Barjon (USA/FRA), Garrick Higgo/Ryan Fox (RSA/NZL), Luke List/Henrik Norlander (USA/SWE), Corey Conners/Taylor Pendrith (CAN), Zac Blair/Patrick Fishburn (USA), Mac Meissner/Austin Smotherman (USA), Callum Tarren/David Skinns (ENG), Keith Mitchell/Joel Dahmen (USA), Nick Taylor/Adam Hadwin (CAN), Zach Johnson/Ryan Palmer, Nate Lashley/Rafael Campos (USA/PUR), Ben Taylor/Sean O'Hair (ENG/USA), Greyson Sigg/Chesson Hadley (USA)

More Stories From World