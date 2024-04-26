Golf: PGA Zurich Classic Of New Orleans Scores
Umer Jamshaid Published April 26, 2024 | 02:40 PM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) Leading scores after Thursday's fourball (better ball) first round of the US PGA Tour Zurich Classic of New Orleans two-man team event (par 72):
61 - Ryan Brehm/Mark Hubbard (USA) Ben Kohles/Patton Kizzire (USA), Aaron Rai/David Lipsky (ENG/USA), Rory McIlroy/Shane Lowry (NIR/IRL)
62 - Davis Thompson/Andrew Novak (USA), Thomas Detry/Robert MacIntyre (BEL/SCO), Cameron Champ/MJ Daffue (USA/RSA)
63 - Sam Stevens/Paul Barjon (USA/FRA), Garrick Higgo/Ryan Fox (RSA/NZL), Luke List/Henrik Norlander (USA/SWE), Corey Conners/Taylor Pendrith (CAN), Zac Blair/Patrick Fishburn (USA), Mac Meissner/Austin Smotherman (USA), Callum Tarren/David Skinns (ENG), Keith Mitchell/Joel Dahmen (USA), Nick Taylor/Adam Hadwin (CAN), Zach Johnson/Ryan Palmer, Nate Lashley/Rafael Campos (USA/PUR), Ben Taylor/Sean O'Hair (ENG/USA), Greyson Sigg/Chesson Hadley (USA)
Recent Stories
PTI to stage nationwide protests against alleged electoral frauds
Senate continues discussion on Presidential address to Joint Sitting of Parliame ..
Masood Khan calls for Pak-US cooperation for regional peace
Interior Minister starts Margalla Trail Patrol for security
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2024
ICC Womens T20 World Cup Qualifier, Match 2: Ireland Women open with Comfortable ..
Robinson, bowlers help New Zealand go 2-1 up against Pakistan
Shahzeb Chachar to hold khuli kachehri on April 26
Heatwave amid Israel's aggression in Gaza brings new misery, disease risk
Tourism must change, mayor says as Venice launches entry fee
Court adjourns Judicial Complex attack case till May 17
More Stories From World
-
Cybersecurity firm Darktrace accepts $5 bn takeover24 minutes ago
-
Clean energy drives massive BHP takeover bid53 minutes ago
-
Copper price tops $10,000 for first time in two years1 hour ago
-
Ukraine agriculture minister held for alleged corruption1 hour ago
-
China calls Germany spy claims 'pure fabrication'2 hours ago
-
Singapore expects 1-3 pct growth this year2 hours ago
-
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Tech Index rises over 5 pct2 hours ago
-
New Zealand business sector R&D expenditure hits 2.21 bln USD2 hours ago
-
3 dead after mini car falls into west Japan paddy field2 hours ago
-
Chinese shares higher at midday Friday2 hours ago
-
Myanmar plans to export 2,000 tons of coffee in 2024-25 fiscal year2 hours ago
-
Chinese shares close higher Friday2 hours ago