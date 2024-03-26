Governor Condoles With Journalist Over Mother’s Death
Muhammad Irfan Published March 26, 2024 | 05:01 PM
PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali on Tuesday attended the funeral prayer of mother of Gulzar Khan, President Press Galley KP Assembly and reporter Daily Jung.
He also offered 'Fateha' and prayed to rest the departed soul in eternal abode with peace. He also prayed for Allah Almighty to grant courage to family members to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.
