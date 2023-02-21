UrduPoint.com

Governor Of Turkey's Hatay Says People Remaining Under Rubble After New Earthquakes

Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2023 | 12:10 AM

Governor of Turkey's Hatay Says People Remaining Under Rubble After New Earthquakes

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) The governor of the Turkish province of Hatay, Lutfu Savas, said that people were under the rubble of houses that had collapsed on Monday after new earthquakes.

Two earthquakes, magnitude 6.4 and 5.8, occurred on Monday evening in the Turkish province of Hatay. According to Turkish media, it left some buildings destroyed.

"Unfortunately, several houses collapsed, people were left under the rubble," Savas said on the air of the NTV broadcaster. He noted that the rescuers had been sent to help them.

CNN Turk reported from the scene that there was a one-year-old child under the rubble of one of the houses.

In turn, the governor of the province of Adana said that no damage had been recorded in the province as a result of new shocks.

