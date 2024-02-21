Open Menu

Greek Farmers Take Protest To Athens

Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2024 | 02:10 AM

Greek farmers take protest to Athens

Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Hundreds of Greek farmers protested in Athens on Tuesday to demand financial aid, escalating a four-week showdown with a government that says it has no more funds to help.

Honking horns and waving Greek flags on dozens of tractors driven to the capital from across the country, some 1,500 farmers took part in the protest, according to police.

About 130 tractors and dozens of pickup trucks and vans parked in front of parliament on Syntagma Square.

Hundreds more were expected during the day.

"We are here to express our solidarity with our colleagues in Europe," said Manolis Karkadatsos, head of a farm association on the island of Crete.

Farmers began protesting last month, joining a wider movement that has seen roads blocked in France, Germany, Italy, Poland and Spain, among other countries.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said the demonstration would be useful to persuade the European Union to change its agriculture policies.

"This is leverage for me as well, when I go to Brussels to negotiate," he told Star tv on Monday.

Greek discontent is partly fuelled by anger at the slow pace of reconstruction after devastating floods in September in Thessaly, the centre of Greece's agricultural production.

Farmers want import controls, lower fuel taxes, better prices for products and an easing of European Union environmental regulations.

Karkadatsos said the EU's common agricultural policy was a "noose" around the necks of farmers, who should be entitled to cheap fuel under the same regulations as Greek shipowners.

"Our problems are the same as elsewhere in Europe, but in Greece, we are smallholders and production costs are enormous, especially for fertiliser and fuel," said Giorgos Charisanis, a farmer from the northern region near Thessaloniki.

Mitsotakis, who made concessions in a meeting last week with protest leaders, stressed Monday that the government had "nothing more to give".

The government has offered to lower energy bills for farmers over the next 10 years, as well as to cut tax on fertilisers and animal feed from 13 percent to six percent.

Mitsotakis last week also promised to deliver financial aid by the end of the month to those affected by natural disasters.

Having paid farmers between 2,000 Euros ($2,150) and 4,000 euros last year, the government has promised more aid worth between 5,000 euros and 10,000 euros this year.

Farmers' unions say the aid is not enough.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Protest Police Import Europe Parliament Agriculture France European Union Germany Brussels Thessaloniki Athens Same Spain Italy Poland Greece September TV From Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

US vetoes UNSC resolution urging Israel to ceasefi ..

US vetoes UNSC resolution urging Israel to ceasefire in besieged Gaza for aid de ..

2 hours ago
 Senate body approves amendment bills

Senate body approves amendment bills

2 hours ago
 AJK people launch protests against Modi's visit t ..

AJK people launch protests against Modi's visit to occupied valley

2 hours ago
 Lack of rain leaves Italy gasping

Lack of rain leaves Italy gasping

3 hours ago
 Eiffel Tower closed again as staff extend strike

Eiffel Tower closed again as staff extend strike

3 hours ago
 SDMA, AJK education department jointly hold worksh ..

SDMA, AJK education department jointly hold workshop

3 hours ago
Six killed, 1172 injured in 1125 RTCs in Punjab

Six killed, 1172 injured in 1125 RTCs in Punjab

3 hours ago
 Two Killed in Separate Incidents in Hassanabdal

Two Killed in Separate Incidents in Hassanabdal

3 hours ago
 Poland summons Russian ambassador over Navalny dea ..

Poland summons Russian ambassador over Navalny death

3 hours ago
 Supreme Court adjourns Z.A Bhutto reference till F ..

Supreme Court adjourns Z.A Bhutto reference till Feb 26

3 hours ago
 Terrorist killed in D.I. Khan IBO

Terrorist killed in D.I. Khan IBO

3 hours ago
 SFA collects samples from Bhains colony to check m ..

SFA collects samples from Bhains colony to check milk quality

3 hours ago

More Stories From World