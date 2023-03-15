UrduPoint.com

Grossi Says 'Big Risk' To Non-Proliferation If No Engagement With AUKUS On Submarine Deal

Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2023

Grossi Says 'Big Risk' to Non-Proliferation If No Engagement With AUKUS on Submarine Deal

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) IAEA chief Rafael Grossi said Tuesday that any failure by his agency to engage with AUKUS on the submarine deal would carry a "big risk" to the non-proliferation regime.

"We have to be able to provide the technologically sound answers to that.

If we don't do it, there is a risk, there is a big risk to the non-proliferation regime," Grossi said at a CSIS event.

President Joe Biden said on Monday that the nuclear-powered submarines being developed for Australia as part of the trilateral AUKUS alliance with the United States and United Kingdom will not carry nuclear weapons of any kind.

Australia is committed to remaining a non-nuclear weapons state and will not produce nuclear fuel for the submarines, Biden added.

