Guangdong Carbon Market Closes Lower

GUANGZHOU (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Carbon emissions allowances closed at 32.17 Yuan (about 4.97 U.S. Dollars) per tonne on Monday, 0.31 percent down from Friday, at the China Emissions Exchange (Guangzhou), the largest local carbon market in China.

A total of 150,970 tonnes of allowances were transacted on Monday, with a turnover of about 5.13 million yuan.

The allowances, officially known as Guangdong Emissions Allowances (GDEA), are carbon dioxide emissions caps assigned to companies. Firms whose emissions surpass their share must buy extra quotas from authorities or purchase unused quotas on the market from those that cause less pollution.

Since its opening in December 2013, the market has traded about 173.81 million tonnes of GDEA, with a total turnover of nearly 3.61 billion yuan.

