Guatemalan President to Pay Official Visit to Taiwan on April 22 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei will head to Taiwan on an official visit on April 22 to discuss the bilateral cooperation and relations, Guatemalan newspaper Republica reported, citing the presidency.

Giammattei will depart from Guatemala to Taiwan on April 22 strengthen the bilateral cooperation and relations with the island nation, the newspaper reported on Tuesday, adding that the trip will last several days.

In March, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen visited Guatemala and Belize.

Guatemala is among 14 states that diplomatically recognize Taiwan.

Those also include Haiti, Honduras, the Marshall Islands, Nauru, Palau, Paraguay, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Eswatini, Tuvalu and the Vatican.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan ” a territory with its own elected government ” maintains that it is an autonomous country but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign states with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.