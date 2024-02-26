Guinea Capital Crippled By General Strike
Umer Jamshaid Published February 26, 2024 | 09:54 PM
Guinea's capital came to a standstill Monday on the first day of an open-ended general strike in a key test for the junta that seized power in 2021 and banned demonstrations while muzzling critics
Conakry, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Guinea's capital came to a standstill Monday on the first day of an open-ended general strike in a key test for the junta that seized power in 2021 and banned demonstrations while muzzling critics.
A confederation of the main unions has urged public and private sectors to strike for the release of a prominent media activist, lower food prices and an end to media censorship.
Schools, shops, markets and roads were empty early Monday in Conakry and hospitals only offered skeletal services as youths set up barricades on arterial thoroughfares.
"This strike is welcome, it will force the authorities to understand that they are not gods on earth," a ministry official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said.
"I'm on strike because Guineans are sick of the artificially created suffering, maintained by our leaders."
It comes a week after the military junta unexpectedly dissolved the transitional government -- which had been in office since July 2022 -- without providing a reason.
The junta also ordered government members' passports to be seized and their bank accounts frozen.
Police kept a low-profile presence in the seaside capital on Monday.
Journalists have been at the forefront of protests against media censorship.
Television channels have been removed and radio frequencies disrupted in a crackdown on media outlets.
The unions have called for the immediate and unconditional release of Sekou Jamal Pendessa, secretary general of the Union of Press Professionals of Guinea (SPPG), who was arrested at the end of January for "participating in an unauthorised protest".
Pendessa was sentenced Friday for six months in prison, three of which were suspended.
Internet restrictions imposed three months ago were lifted last week, a day after the unions announced plans for the strike. The resumption of internet access surprised many in Guinea and sparked a flurry of social media comments.
Protests have become rare under junta leader General Mamady Doumbouya, who took power in a September 2021 coup. General Doumbouya has not spoken publicly since the start of the year, despite a deadly explosion at the country's main oil depot in December paralysing Guinea for several weeks.
The military leaders banned all demonstrations in 2022 and have arrested a number of opposition leaders, civil society members and the press.
Mineral-rich Guinea has endured decades of dictatorial rule after independence from France in 1968.
Fierce repression of union strikes in 2007 under former president Lansana Conte left 186 dead, according to NGOs. Under international pressure, the junta has promised to hand the reins of government back to elected civilians by the end of 2024, but the opposition has accused it of authoritarian drift.
bm-amt/spb/ach
Recent Stories
Balochistan MPA, Senators announce support for PPP
Murad says integrity, stability of country, improving law & order top priority o ..
Murder convict sentenced to death
Four abducted in different incidents in Hassanabdal
Caretaker provincial government managed to steer province out of financial crunc ..
Snowfall may disrupt roads in hilly areas:PMD
FO taking possible measures to resolve public complaints
Decisive leadership, calculated response to oppressing forces helped liberate Na ..
6 held with drug, stolen vehicle in Quetta’s Brewery
Ashfaque Ahmed Kalwar posted as Superintendent of Central Prison Hyderabad
Tree plantation drive starts
BFC receives 2542 applications, issues 1893 NOCs
More Stories From World
-
Israeli strikes on east Lebanon kill two1 hour ago
-
Palestinian PM resigns citing 'new reality' of Gaza war3 hours ago
-
Arab states tell UN court Israeli occupation is 'affront to justice'3 hours ago
-
Economic Watch: Fine-tuned carbon trading regulation accelerates China's green transition4 hours ago
-
Ambassador Hashmi visits Hong Kong, meets CE4 hours ago
-
'Become stronger': Iranians urged to vote as Mideast tensions soar4 hours ago
-
Rupee & Yuan to join UAE payment system to boost multilateral trade: Expert4 hours ago
-
Greece awaits answers a year after worst train disaster5 hours ago
-
Macron seeks to rally European support for Ukraine5 hours ago
-
Ukrainian army says withdrew from eastern village near Avdiivka5 hours ago
-
Russia seeks nearly 3-year jail term for top rights campaigner5 hours ago
-
Attacks on mosque, church kill dozens in Burkina Faso5 hours ago