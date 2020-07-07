UrduPoint.com
Guterres To Review UN Expert's Call To Probe Drone-Targeted Killings - Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 35 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 10:30 PM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will review Special Rapporteur Agnes Callamard's recommendation to investigate targeted loss of lives with the use of drones, such as the United States' killing of Iran's senior military commander Qasem Soleimani, United Nations spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"Obviously, we will take a look at her specific recommendations," Dujarric said when asked whether Guterres will consider the United Nations undertaking such investigations.

Earlier on Tuesday, Callamard said in a report the US drone strike that killed Soleimani in January was unlawful and recommended the United Nations chief to set up international inquiries to probe such killings.

"The UN Secretary General should set up international inquiries or fact-finding missions to investigate drones' targeted killings," the report said.

On January 3, a US drone strike killed Soleimani near the Baghdad international airport in Iraq. Iran retaliated by firing ballistic missiles at two bases hosting US forces in Iraq.

