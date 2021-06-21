UrduPoint.com
Half Of COVAX Beneficiaries Don't Have Enough Vaccines For Mass Immunization Programs -WHO

Umer Jamshaid 15 seconds ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 09:51 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2021) Half of the beneficiaries of the COVAX vaccine-sharing facility do not have enough COVID-19 vaccine does to continue their mass immunization programs, Bruce Aylward, the senior adviser at the World Health Organization (WHO), said on Monday.

"What we're hearing is a mix of things ...

Some countries saying that they've run completely out of vaccines, and others saying that they are holding back some vaccine to have just in case the other shipments are delayed or continue to be delayed ... but, I would say, of the 80 AMC [Advance Market Commitment] countries, at least well over a half of them would not have sufficient vaccine to be able to sustain their programs right now," WHO senior adviser Bruce Aylward said at a press briefing.

