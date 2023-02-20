Hard Helicopter Landing In Russia's Kemerovo Region Leaves 1 Dead - Emergency Services
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 20, 2023 | 01:50 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2023) One person died on Monday after a private Mi-8 helicopter made a hard landing in Russia's Kemerovo region, local emergency services told Sputnik.
"One of two private Mi-8 helicopters made a hard landing near Mount Topkhan," the emergency services said, adding that one person had died and another one had been injured as a result of the incident.
Causes for the incident are being clarified, the emergency services told Sputnik.