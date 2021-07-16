UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 9 seconds ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 02:20 AM

Hariri's Resignation Threatens Lebanon's Future - LAS

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) The resignation of Lebanese Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri could result in dire consequences for the country, the secretary general of the League of Arab States (LAS), Ahmed Aboul Gheit, said.

On Thursday, Hariri announced his resignation after his meeting with President Michel Aoun who denied once again his proposed composition of the cabinet.

Aboul Gheit expressed his disappointment over Hariri's decision to abandon efforts to form a new government after all efforts he had made to rescue the country.

The LAS will continue to monitor the situation in Lebanon and support it in this difficult time, the secretary general added.

Since 2019, Lebanon has been suffering from a deep economic crisis.

The national Currency has lost over 80% of its value, while the population is facing from the shortage of fuel and other essentials.

The economic collapse is being accompanied by the political crisis, as the country has had no stable government since January 2020, when Hariri, who was the prime minister since 2016, left his post. He was appointed as the prime minister-designate again in October 2020, following the resignation of Hassan Diab, who quitted over the Beirut port blast, and Mustapha Adib's refusal to form a government. Hariri claimed that he would manage to find a compromise between all blocs and parties, but failed.

