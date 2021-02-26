UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Health Canada Approves AstraZeneca Coronavirus Vaccine - Statement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 09:01 PM

Health Canada Approves AstraZeneca Coronavirus Vaccine - Statement

Canada's health regulatory agency announced on Friday that it has approved the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine along with the Serum Institute of India's version of the vaccine

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) Canada's health regulatory agency announced on Friday that it has approved the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine along with the Serum Institute of India's version of the vaccine.

"Today, Health Canada authorized two vaccines; the COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by AstraZeneca, and developed in partnership with Oxford University, and, the Serum Institute of India's version of the AstraZeneca vaccine," the regulators said in a statement.

The AstraZeneca vaccine and its Serum Institute version are the third and fourth vaccines to be approved by Health Canada and the first viral vector vaccines; the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines - both based on mRNA experimental technology - were authorized in mid-December.

Health Canada added that the vaccines meet the country's safety, efficacy and quality requirements, but placed numerous terms and conditions on the vaccine by requiring that manufacturers to continue to provide rolling data.

The vaccine is authorized for use in individuals over the age of 18 and can be stored in temperatures between 2 and 8 degrees Celsius for at least six months, the statement said.

Canada currently ranks 59th in the world for total vaccine doses administered per 100 people, according to Our World in Data.

Related Topics

India World Technology Canada Oxford Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Moldovan Drug Regulator Gives Conditional Use Appr ..

2 minutes ago

Man killed wife, mother in law over domestic dispu ..

2 minutes ago

Lavrov Discusses Future Moscow-Athens Cooperation ..

2 minutes ago

Myanmar's Military Moved Aung San Suu Kyi to Unkno ..

2 minutes ago

20 school children to get free ride on Safari Trai ..

5 minutes ago

Solidarity among Portuguese put to the test by pan ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.