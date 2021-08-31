Heavy Flood Disrupts Humanitarian Assistance in Disaster Ridden Haiti

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) The UN World food Programme (WFP) said on Tuesday rescue and relief efforts in Haiti are being disrupted by heavy rain and flooding.

"Lives have been lost, homes have been reduced to rubble due to the devastating earthquake in Haiti. Heavy rain and flooding are now complicating rescue and relief efforts," the agency said in a video published on Twitter.

On August 14, a deadly 7.

2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti, with the death toll topping 2,200 people. Over 12,000 people sustained injuries of different degrees of severity. The earthquake was shortly followed by a tropical storm that brought floods to many regions and swept away precarious mud roads, isolating entire chunks of the impoverished country.

While the disaster-ridden nation is in dire need of humanitarian assistance, charity operations have been disturbed by rain and flooding, WFP said.