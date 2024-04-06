Open Menu

Heavy Rainstorms To Hit Southern, Eastern Parts Of China: Forecast

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 06, 2024 | 12:30 PM

Heavy rainstorms to hit southern, eastern parts of China: forecast

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) Heavy rainstorms will lash the provinces of Guangdong, Hunan, Jiangxi, and Fujian in southern and eastern parts of China -- with some areas in these regions also expecting thunderstorms, gales and hail.

In issuing a yellow alert, the National Meteorological Center (NMC) said that the central part of southern China's Guangdong Province, in particular, will experience heavy rainfall with predicted precipitation of up to 180 millimeters in the space of just 24 hours from 8 a.m. Saturday to 8 a.m. Sunday.

The NMC in this alert also urged local authorities to get fully prepared for dealing with the impact of heavy rainstorms. Local transport departments are advised to beef up transport guidance and implement travel control measures on flooded roads.

The NMC further advised the evacuation of people from low-lying and potentially vulnerable areas to safer locations, due to the threat posed by heavy downpours.

China has a four-tier color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

Related Topics

Weather China Orange Alert Hail Sunday From

Recent Stories

Bismah Maroof, Ghulam Fatima get injured in Karach ..

Bismah Maroof, Ghulam Fatima get injured in Karachi road accident

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 April 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 April 2024

4 hours ago
 Al Qudus day rally held

Al Qudus day rally held

13 hours ago
 Personal ego, divisive politics can't resolve issu ..

Personal ego, divisive politics can't resolve issues: Bilawal

13 hours ago
 ECC approves wheat procurement plan for year 2024

ECC approves wheat procurement plan for year 2024

13 hours ago
FIA arrests passenger, facilitator, recovers 16 kg ..

FIA arrests passenger, facilitator, recovers 16 kg gold from airport

13 hours ago
 Authorities impose Section 144 ahead of Pashmina m ..

Authorities impose Section 144 ahead of Pashmina march in Ladakh

13 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz Sharif to leave for Saudi Arabia on Sat ..

PM Shehbaz Sharif to leave for Saudi Arabia on Saturday: Minister for Informatio ..

13 hours ago
 President lauds role of Pakistan’s Armed Forces ..

President lauds role of Pakistan’s Armed Forces in defending national frontier ..

13 hours ago
 Australia's ex-foreign minister named UN Myanmar e ..

Australia's ex-foreign minister named UN Myanmar envoy

13 hours ago
 No protection for Gaza civilians, aid workers, UN ..

No protection for Gaza civilians, aid workers, UN Security Council told

13 hours ago

More Stories From World