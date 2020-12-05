The women's World Cup super-G at Saint-Moritz was cancelled on Saturday after heavy snowfall and wind rendered conditions at the iconic Swiss resort's piste too risky to hold the race, organisers announced

Paris (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :The women's World Cup super-G at Saint-Moritz was cancelled on Saturday after heavy snowfall and wind rendered conditions at the iconic Swiss resort's piste too risky to hold the race, organisers announced.

Organisers called off the fifth leg of the season following over 50 centimetres (1.5 feet) of snowfall since Friday.

This was to have been the first speed test of the World Cup circuit.

A second super-G is scheduled for Sunday.

"You have to remain calm and not waste too much energy," Swiss skier Michelle Gisin told RTS.

"We are trying to relax, playing cards, with lots of disinfectant," she added.

Slovakia's Petra Vjhova leads the overall standings by 185 points from Gisin on the back of wins in three of the opening four races.

Three-time overall World Cup winner Mikaela Shiffrin has elected to skip Saint-Moritz to focus on the giant and slalom.