BARNAUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) A helicopter crash in Russia's Altai Republic on Thursday killed four people and injured 10 more, the Emergencies Ministry told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, the ministry said that the incident killed six people.

"It was assumed that two people were under the wreckage, but it turned out that they left the aircraft and reached the hospital in a state of shock on their own, they had minor injuries. Thus, according to the latest data, four people died, 10 were injured, two on board were not injured," the ministry said.

The Belarusian Foreign Ministry said that one Belarusian citizen died in the crash.