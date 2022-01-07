MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) A helicopter has made a hard landing in Russia's Republic of Bashkortostan, leaving 1 person dead and two more injured, the regional transport investigators department said.

"A private helicopter was making a flight from Ufa to the village of Pavlovka.

There were three people on board, two of them sustained injuries, one died," the department said in a statement.

The incident took place in the Blagoveshchensky District of Bashkortostan. Causes remain unknown.