Hong Kong Airport Cancels All Flights Over Protests Against Police Violence

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2019) All flights to and from Hong Kong International Airport have been canceled on Monday, the airport authority said, after a massive sit-in inside the terminals caused severe disruption.

"Airport operations at Hong Kong International Airport have been seriously disrupted, all flights have been canceled," the administration said in a statement.

All passengers have been advised to leave the terminal buildings "as soon as possible" and contact their respective airlines to change flight arrangements.

The airport's online schedule showed the last flights complete the boarding. The Sky news website said the arrival flights that were already heading to the airport would be allowed to land.

Photos published by local media showed thousands of mostly black-clad protesters thronging the halls, holding up placards that read "Please Do Not Come to Hong Kong."

Demonstrators have been protesting against police brutality after riot police used tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse protesters in the city over the weekend.

Protests began more than two months ago after a local legislature opened debates on a bill that would have allowed extradition to mainland China. The city's chief executive, Carrie Lam, has since declared the bill "dead."