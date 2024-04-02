Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge sees record daily vehicle traffic

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GUANGZHOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) The Zhuhai port of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge (HZMB) saw over 19,000 inbound and outbound vehicles on Monday, marking a record high since its opening, official data showed on Tuesday.

The figure surpassed the previous highest single-day record of 18,400 set on March 31 this year, according to the border inspection station of the HZMB, the world's longest bridge-and-tunnel sea crossing.

The 55-km HZMB links China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), the city of Zhuhai in Guangdong Province, and Macao SAR. It has brought tremendous economic opportunities and benefits to the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.