Hotel Fire In Eastern Istanbul Kills 2 People, Injures 2 Others - Reports
Umer Jamshaid Published March 24, 2023 | 12:10 PM
ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2023) At least two people have died and two others have been injured in a fire that occurred in a seven-story hotel in eastern Istanbul on Friday, media reported.
The fire broke out in the Pendik district at 07:45 a.m. local time (04:45 GMT), Turkish news agency IHA reported.
The report added that the causes of the incident were being established.