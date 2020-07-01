Huge Fire Erupts at Tire Warehouse Near Moscow - Emergency Service

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) A warehouse with tires inside caught fire northwest of Moscow on Wednesday afternoon, with half an acre of territory estimated to be ablaze, regional emergencies services said.

"First fire engines to arrive at the scene saw a hangar full of tires and trash completely engulfed in flames (70x30 meters)," the statement read.

The warehouse is located in the village of Golyevo in the suburbs of Krasnogorsk, just outside Moscow. The fire department was alerted to the blaze at 1:51 p.m. (10:51 GMT).

An emergencies source has told Sputnik that the fire was localized at 3:18 p.m. No one is believed to be hurt. Emergency services have sent a mobile lab to the scene to test the air for harmful pollutants.