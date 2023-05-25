UrduPoint.com

Hundreds Of Protesters Gather Outside Netanyahu's Residence In Jerusalem - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published May 25, 2023 | 07:19 PM

Hundreds of reservist soldiers gathered outside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Jerusalem residence on Thursday to express their dissatisfaction with a judicial reform that they say has damaged relations with Israel's main ally, the United States, Israeli media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) Hundreds of reservist soldiers gathered outside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Jerusalem residence on Thursday to express their dissatisfaction with a judicial reform that they say has damaged relations with Israel's main ally, the United States, Israeli media reported.

A group of protesters from a movement of reservists known as Brothers in Arms waved Israeli and US flags during the demonstration, claiming that Netanyahu was distancing from the country's main ally, Washington, while Iran, Israel's "arch-foe," was "rushing" to obtain nuclear weapons, The Times of Israel reported.

The newspaper also recalled that the Israeli prime minister had yet to receive an invitation from the White House to visit Washington since forming his government in December.

Two protesters were detained by police and taken in for questioning, the report added.

In late March, Netanyahu announced the suspension of the legislative process on judicial reform in order to negotiate and reach a compromise with its opponents. The decision came against the backdrop of nationwide protests against the reform, which have been ongoing for three months. Despite the suspension, protesters continue to take to the streets, fearing that the reform will undermine democracy in Israel and bring the country to the brink of a social and constitutional crisis.

