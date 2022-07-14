UrduPoint.com

Hungarian Defense Minister Instructed To Strengthen Military Combat Readiness

Muhammad Irfan Published July 14, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Hungarian Defense Minister Instructed to Strengthen Military Combat Readiness

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2022) Hungarian Defense Minister Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky stated on Thursday that he instructed to strengthen the combat readiness of the armed forces of the country and hold intense training exercises in different parts of the country due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the inflow of migrants to Hungary.

"Until now the Hungarian army has been performing actions of lower intensity, ordinary tasks in peaceful times. Now this changes... To protect peace in our country I ordered the commander of the Hungarian defense forces Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi to strengthen the combat readiness of our armed forces. This means that in the upcoming weeks and months soldiers will be training more frequently and intensely in larger military units in several parts of the county.

The preparation process will be accelerated and more reservists will be conscripted," Szalay-Bobrovniczky wrote on his social media account.

He underscored that Hungary is facing unprecedented security threats because of the ongoing conflict in the neighboring Ukraine and the actions of the illegal migrants, occupying the southern parts of the country.

"Everyone in Europe is reacting to this: the United Kingdom has mobilized its forces, Slovakia has introduced a state of emergency, Poland is increasing its preparedness, so Hungary should also get ready," the minister added.

Szalay-Bobrovniczky said that only a modern national defense system that immediately and effectively reacts to threats is the only thing that can guarantee the security of the country.

