UrduPoint.com

Huntsville Company To Supply Space Flight Center With Technicians, Engineers - NASA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 18th December 2021 | 03:10 AM

Huntsville Company to Supply Space Flight Center With Technicians, Engineers - NASA

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2021) NASA announced in a press release that a technical company in Huntsville, Alabama, has won a contract to supply the space agency with new technicians and engineers.

"NASA has awarded the Marshall Engineering Technicians and Trades Support (METTS) III contract to RSi-QuantiTech of Huntsville, Alabama, to provide a wide range of engineering technicians and trade skills, as well as professional and management oversight of the technical staff," the release said on Friday.

The new staff will be employed at the agency's Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama, and at the Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans, Louisiana, the release said.

"The performance-based, cost-plus-award-fee contract has a potential mission services value of $76.6 million and a maximum potential indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity value of $196.8 million. The contract begins March 1, 2022, with a one-year base period," the release added.

The contract will also include four one-year option periods that may be exercised at NASA's discretion, according to the release.

Related Topics

Assembly Company Huntsville New Orleans March May Million

Recent Stories

Sweden equal world record for Women&#039;s 4x50m M ..

Sweden equal world record for Women&#039;s 4x50m Medley Relay

2 hours ago
 Cyprus, Jordan sign bilateral agreements

Cyprus, Jordan sign bilateral agreements

3 hours ago
 US Directs Federal Agencies to Address Vulnerabili ..

US Directs Federal Agencies to Address Vulnerabilities in Java-Based Software - ..

3 hours ago
 Russia to Restrict Travel From Kenya From Sunday A ..

Russia to Restrict Travel From Kenya From Sunday Amid Omicron Fears

3 hours ago
 PTV saves OIC 1974 summit's coverage in HD quality ..

PTV saves OIC 1974 summit's coverage in HD quality

3 hours ago
 US 'Fundamentally Prepared' for Dialogue With Russ ..

US 'Fundamentally Prepared' for Dialogue With Russia - National Security Adviser ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.