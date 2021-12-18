Huntsville Company to Supply Space Flight Center With Technicians, Engineers - NASA

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2021) NASA announced in a press release that a technical company in Huntsville, Alabama, has won a contract to supply the space agency with new technicians and engineers.

"NASA has awarded the Marshall Engineering Technicians and Trades Support (METTS) III contract to RSi-QuantiTech of Huntsville, Alabama, to provide a wide range of engineering technicians and trade skills, as well as professional and management oversight of the technical staff," the release said on Friday.

The new staff will be employed at the agency's Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama, and at the Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans, Louisiana, the release said.

"The performance-based, cost-plus-award-fee contract has a potential mission services value of $76.6 million and a maximum potential indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity value of $196.8 million. The contract begins March 1, 2022, with a one-year base period," the release added.

The contract will also include four one-year option periods that may be exercised at NASA's discretion, according to the release.