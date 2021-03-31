UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ICC Appeals Chamber Acquits Former Ivorian President

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 11:40 PM

ICC Appeals Chamber Acquits Former Ivorian President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) The International Criminal Court's Appeals Chamber upheld on Wednesday the acquittals of former Ivorian president and his loyalist minister of all charges of crimes against humanity.

Laurent Gbagbo and former sports minister Charles Ble Goude were put in trial in 2016 for their alleged role in the deadly 2010 election violence that broke out after Gbagbo refused to concede his defeat by the incumbent leader of Cote d'Ivoire. They were acquitted in January 2019. ICC prosecutor Fatou Bensouda appealed the ruling.

"The acquittal of Mr Gbagbo and Mr Ble Goude is now final. The Appeals Chamber also revoked all conditions on the release of Mr Gbagbo and Mr Ble Goude," a court statement read.

A panel of five judges made the decision by majority, with two judges dissenting. They argued that the decision was affected by serious errors.

Prosecutor Bensouda said she would carefully analyze the split judgment but promised to continue investigations into other alleged crimes against humanity committed in the West African country.

Related Topics

Election ICC Sports Split Chamber January Criminals 2016 2019 All Court

Recent Stories

ASP, two DSPs transferred

1 hour ago

FBR achieves net revenue of Rs.3394 billion in Jul ..

1 hour ago

US Reports 12% Increase in 7-Day Average Number of ..

1 hour ago

Russia Considering Sputnik V Supplies at Request o ..

1 hour ago

Over 50% of French Back Nationwide Lockdown - Poll

1 hour ago

Punjab Health Minister receives donation for 3 hos ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.