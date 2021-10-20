UrduPoint.com

IMF Chief Economist Gita Gopinath Plans To Return To Harvard University Next Year

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 06:02 PM

IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath plans to return to Harvard University next year

Gita Gopinath, chief economist and director of the Research Department at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), intends to leave the IMF in January 2022 and return to Harvard University as planned, the IMF announced on Tuesday

WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Gita Gopinath, chief economist and director of the Research Department at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), intends to leave the IMF in January 2022 and return to Harvard University as planned, the IMF announced on Tuesday.

"Gita's contribution to the Fund and our membership has been truly remarkable -- quite simply, her impact on the IMF's work has been tremendous," IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said in a statement.

"She made history as the first female Chief Economist of the Fund and we benefitted immensely from her sharp intellect and deep knowledge of international finance and macroeconomics as we navigate through the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression," Georgieva said.

As part of her many significant initiatives, Gopinath co-authored the "Pandemic Paper" on how to end the COVID-19 pandemic that set globally endorsed targets for vaccinating the world.

She also worked with other IMF departments to connect with policy makers on a new analytical approach to help countries respond to international capital flows via the Integrated Policy Framework, the IMF said.

Prior to her appointment as IMF chief economist, Gopinath, a U.S. national and overseas citizen of India, was the John Zwaanstra Professor of International Studies and Economics in the economics department of Harvard University.

Harvard University had extended Gopinath's leave of absence on an exceptional basis by one year, which has allowed her to serve as chief economist at the IMF for three years, according to the IMF.

Related Topics

India IMF World January From Depression

Recent Stories

Two-Day National Seerat conference starts at NUML

Two-Day National Seerat conference starts at NUML

40 seconds ago
 Afghan Assets Unfreezing, Sanctions Lift Discussed ..

Afghan Assets Unfreezing, Sanctions Lift Discussed at Moscow-Format Meeting - Ta ..

42 seconds ago
 Deputy ruler of Dubai visits Pakistan pavilion at ..

Deputy ruler of Dubai visits Pakistan pavilion at Expo 2020

43 seconds ago
 Pak-Vietnam talks on PTA to be held in Nov: Vietna ..

Pak-Vietnam talks on PTA to be held in Nov: Vietnam's Envoy

45 seconds ago
 German Police Arrest 2 Former Bundeswehr Soldiers ..

German Police Arrest 2 Former Bundeswehr Soldiers Suspected of Forming Terrorist ..

8 minutes ago
 Hunger still there, looking forward for next WC: A ..

Hunger still there, looking forward for next WC: Azam Khan

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.