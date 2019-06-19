In a first, Saudi woman becomes commercial pilot

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Yasmeen Al Maimani becomes first female first pilot in Saudi Arabia to fly a scheduled commercial service in Saudi Arabia.

Riyadh (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 19th June, 2019) A 29-year-old Saudi Arabian woman has become the first female first officer to fly a mainstream commercial plane in the kingdom.

Yasmeen Al Maimani piloted Nesma Airlines flight ATR72 from Hail to Al Qasim on June 9, making her mark on the world of aviation by becoming the first female first officer to fly a scheduled commercial service in Saudi Arabia.

Having trained in Jordan and the United States, Yasmeen swapped her pilot's licence for a Saudi Arabian one in 2013, but struggled to find work as most aviation positions in the country are traditionally held by men.

In February, Nesma Airlines offered Yasmeen a pilot trainee position. Four months later, it granted the aviator her commercial pilot’s permit.

Yasmeen’s inaugural flight as first officer was from Hail to Al Qasim return, then on to Tabuk before heading back to Hail.

She shared a video from the cockpit of the flight on Instagram as well.