In Relaxed Encounter, Leaders Of Venezuela, Guyana Exchange Gifts
Sumaira FH Published March 02, 2024 | 11:30 AM
Kingstown, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) Guyanese President Irfaan Ali said Friday that his country wants to remain at peace with neighboring Venezuela amid a century-old dispute over sovereignty of the Essequibo region, which flared up late last year.
"We want peace. We want prosperity for our neighbors and all in this region," Ali said at a summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.
"I am prepared to speak with President Maduro on any aspect that may contribute to enhancing the relationship between our two countries."
Venezuela has long claimed Essequibo -- which makes up about two-thirds of Guyana's territory -- and fears of a military conflict rose late last year before both countries pledged to refrain from the use of force to settle the border dispute.
Friday's meeting marked a far more relaxed encounter than the one between the two leaders last December, also in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.
Ali gave a bottle of rum and a medal of his country to Maduro, who offered a box full of Venezuelan products in return. "Peace and love!" Maduro told him in English.
"I hope that the good relations that have been established for dialogue deepen... and that we look for, face to face... a healthy, peaceful and diplomatic solution to the differences and controversy that we have had since the 19th century," Maduro said Friday.
Among presidents at the summit were Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of Brazil, Gustavo Petro of Colombia, Miguel Diaz-Canel of Cuba, alongside UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
The dispute over the Essequibo region is the subject of border litigation before the International Court of Justice in The Hague -- whose jurisdiction in the matter Venezuela rejects.
The region is home to 125,000 of Guyana's 800,000 citizens.
The row was revived in 2015 when US energy giant ExxonMobil discovered huge crude reserves in Essequibo, and reached fever pitch last year after Guyana started auctioning off oil blocks in the region.
Maduro's government then called a controversial nonbinding referendum that overwhelmingly approved the creation of a Venezuelan province in Essequibo, according to official results.
Tensions remained high earlier this year with the arrival of a British warship in Guyanese waters, to which Caracas responded by mobilizing more than 5,600 troops in military exercises near the disputed border.
Ali reiterated that the exercises "had nothing to do with the ... controversy," while denouncing "incursions into Guyana's territorial space," without specifying details.
Recent Stories
PTI nominates Mahmood Khan Achakzai as candidate for presidential election
Shoaib Akhtar, Rubab blessed with a baby; it's a girl
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 March 2024
Tennis: Dubai ATP results - collated
Pogacar launches Giro-Tour bid at Italy's white dust epic
Stocks rally rolls on into March
Police conduct crackdown against display of weapons, numbers plates in vehicles
Rain offers slight reprieve from largest wildfire in history of Texas
DC Kohat chairs revenue review meeting
19 injured as car drives into crowd in Poland's Szczecin
Rublev defaulted from Dubai after angry tirade
More Stories From World
-
'Very worried': Scientists fret as Antarctic sea ice dwindles5 seconds ago
-
Food or medicine? Stark choice for sick Argentines12 seconds ago
-
Biden hails Italian PM's Ukraine stance as US aid fears mount22 seconds ago
-
Tennis: WTA San Diego results30 minutes ago
-
Mexico election race heats up as two women vie for presidency30 minutes ago
-
Tennis: WTA Austin results30 minutes ago
-
Mexico election race heats up as two women vie for presidency30 minutes ago
-
US designer, 'geriatric starlet' Iris Apfel dies age 10230 minutes ago
-
Sounding warning, Kerry urges new ways on climate finance40 minutes ago
-
WTO conference: the main issues40 minutes ago
-
Spirit Aerosystems shares surge on possible Boeing buy40 minutes ago
-
Stay or go: dilemma for residents of crime-plagued Mexican city40 minutes ago