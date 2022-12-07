UrduPoint.com

Inaugural Sino-Arab Summit To Greatly Contribute To Development Of Relations - Beijing

Muhammad Irfan Published December 07, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Inaugural Sino-Arab Summit to Greatly Contribute to Development of Relations - Beijing

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) The inaugural Sino-Arab summit will be a catalyst for the development of relations between China and Arab countries, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Wednesday.

Chinese President Xi Jinping will pay a state visit to Saudi Arabia from December 7-10, where he will attend the first-ever China-Arab States Summit and the China-Gulf Cooperation Council Summit.

"Chinese President Xi Jinping's participation in the first China-Arab States Summit is China's largest diplomatic action towards the Arab world since the founding of New China and will be an epoch-making milestone in the development of Sino-Arab relations," Mao told a briefing.

Beijing hopes to further strengthen the strategic consensus between China and the Arab states on major regional and international issues, strengthen cohesion and coordination, as well as mutual support, Mao added.

Related Topics

World China Visit Mao Saudi Arabia December From Arab Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

UVAS Student Mr Muhammad Umar Javed conferred for ..

UVAS Student Mr Muhammad Umar Javed conferred for ‘Prime Minister Flood Heroes ..

58 minutes ago
 Smog issue: Schools, offices to remain close for a ..

Smog issue: Schools, offices to remain close for additional two days a week

1 hour ago
 PITB Develops 500+ Websites for various Punjab Gov ..

PITB Develops 500+ Websites for various Punjab Government Departments

4 hours ago
 Imran Riaz comes down hard upon PML-Q leader Chaud ..

Imran Riaz comes down hard upon PML-Q leader Chaudhary Moonis Elahi on Twitter

5 hours ago
 PM urges world to take note of rising religious ha ..

PM urges world to take note of rising religious hatred in India

5 hours ago
 LHC disposes of contempt plea against Asad Umar

LHC disposes of contempt plea against Asad Umar

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.