Inaugural Sino-Arab Summit to Greatly Contribute to Development of Relations - Beijing

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) The inaugural Sino-Arab summit will be a catalyst for the development of relations between China and Arab countries, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on Wednesday.

Chinese President Xi Jinping will pay a state visit to Saudi Arabia from December 7-10, where he will attend the first-ever China-Arab States Summit and the China-Gulf Cooperation Council Summit.

"Chinese President Xi Jinping's participation in the first China-Arab States Summit is China's largest diplomatic action towards the Arab world since the founding of New China and will be an epoch-making milestone in the development of Sino-Arab relations," Mao told a briefing.

Beijing hopes to further strengthen the strategic consensus between China and the Arab states on major regional and international issues, strengthen cohesion and coordination, as well as mutual support, Mao added.