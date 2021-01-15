UrduPoint.com
Inauguration Of New Kyrgyz President To Be Held After January 20 - Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi 22 seconds ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 07:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) The inauguration of the new president of Kyrgyzstan will take place no earlier than January 20, Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Ruslan Kazakbaev told Sputnik.

"The inauguration will take place after the announcement of the final election results by the Central Election Commission. Provisionally this will be after January 20. The exact date of the inauguration is not known yet," Kazakbayev said.

Kyrgyz election commission chairwoman Nurzhan Shildabekova previously said that the inauguration of the new president of the republic must take place no later than March 1. She noted that in accordance with the law, the official results of the election must be summed up within 20 days, and the inauguration must take place within 30 days from that moment.

On Sunday, the Central Asian country held a snap presidential election and a referendum to determine the form of government after the previous leader, Sooronbay Jeenbekov, resigned following mass protests in October. Over 80 percent have voted in favor of a presidential system of government. Former acting president, Sadyr Japarov is leading the presidential race with 79.2 percent of the vote, according to data from 98 percent of polling stations.

