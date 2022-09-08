UrduPoint.com

India, China Start New Phase Of Troop Disengagement In Ladakh - Indian Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published September 08, 2022 | 08:50 PM

India, China Start New Phase of Troop Disengagement in Ladakh - Indian Defense Ministry

India and China have started a new phase of the disengagement of forces on the border in Ladakh in the area of Gogra-Hotsprings, India's Defense Ministry said on Thursday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) India and China have started a new phase of the disengagement of forces on the border in Ladakh in the area of Gogra-Hotsprings, India's Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"On September 08, 2022, according to the consensus reached in the 16th round of India China Corps Commander Level Meeting, the Indian and Chinese troops in the area of Gogra-Hotsprings have begun to disengage in a coordinated and planned way, which is conducive to the peace and tranquility in the border areas," according to a statement from the defense ministry.

The two Asian giants have thousands of square kilometers of disputed borderlands between them, from the Ladakh region, which is triangulated with Pakistan's Kashmir claims, all the way to Arunachal Pradesh to the east of Bhutan.

Border conflicts are a permanent fixture of India-China relations, as the countries do not have a marked border but rather the Line of Actual Control, created after the 1962 border war between the nations.

The tensions in Ladakh between China and India escalated in May 2020. Following several conflicts between the countries' military units in the area of Pangong Lake, Beijing prompting New Delhi to increase its military presence on the border.

In an attempt to reduce tensions, New Delhi and Beijing launched disengagement consultations in early June 2020, with the first phase of disengagement on the northern and southern banks of Pangong Lake completed in February 2021. Since 2020, 16 rounds of talks have taken place, yielding mixed results.

Related Topics

Pakistan India China Beijing New Delhi Bhutan February May June September Border 2020 All From Asia

Recent Stories

Chief Minister condoles loss of lives in road acci ..

Chief Minister condoles loss of lives in road accident

40 seconds ago
 Royal family gathers as Queen Elizabeth under 'med ..

Royal family gathers as Queen Elizabeth under 'medical supervision'

42 seconds ago
 PBC expresses concern over loss of lives due to fl ..

PBC expresses concern over loss of lives due to floods

43 seconds ago
 No threat of flood in Hyderabad :SIDA MD

No threat of flood in Hyderabad :SIDA MD

45 seconds ago
 US to Host Meeting of Ukraine Contact Group Armame ..

US to Host Meeting of Ukraine Contact Group Armaments Directors in Coming Weeks ..

19 minutes ago
 Agreement signed for installation of CCTV cameras ..

Agreement signed for installation of CCTV cameras in parts of Karachi

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.