UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Expects Putin To Pay Visit In Late 2020 - Ambassador

Faizan Hashmi 8 hours ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 10:31 PM

India Expects Putin to Pay Visit in Late 2020 - Ambassador

New Delhi expects Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit India at the end of this year, Indian Ambassador to Russia D. Bala Venkatesh Varma said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2020) New Delhi expects Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit India at the end of this year, Indian Ambassador to Russia D. Bala Venkatesh Varma said on Monday.

"We expect His Excellency President Vladimir Putin to visit India at the year's end," the ambassador said during an official reception to commemorate the Republic Day, celebrated in India on January 26.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visited India in mid-January for the Raisina Dialogue 2020 forum.

Related Topics

India Russia Visit New Delhi Vladimir Putin January 2020

Recent Stories

Coalition to launch medevac air bridge from Yemen ..

5 hours ago

Ambitious plans to implement US$11b joint projects ..

5 hours ago

Minister of Health meets Saudi and Kuwaiti counter ..

7 hours ago

Govt determines over reforms of permanent nature: ..

7 hours ago

Nothing unachievable; life's lessons teach how to ..

7 hours ago

President of Egypt awards Dr. Sultan Al Remeithi M ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.