India Expects Putin to Pay Visit in Late 2020 - Ambassador

New Delhi expects Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit India at the end of this year, Indian Ambassador to Russia D. Bala Venkatesh Varma said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2020) New Delhi expects Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit India at the end of this year, Indian Ambassador to Russia D. Bala Venkatesh Varma said on Monday.

"We expect His Excellency President Vladimir Putin to visit India at the year's end," the ambassador said during an official reception to commemorate the Republic Day, celebrated in India on January 26.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visited India in mid-January for the Raisina Dialogue 2020 forum.