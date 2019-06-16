UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India Plans To Get $217 Mln Additional Revenue From Higher Tariffs On US Goods - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 5 hours ago Sun 16th June 2019 | 12:40 PM

India Plans to Get $217 Mln Additional Revenue From Higher Tariffs on US Goods - Reports

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2019) India plans to receive about $217 million of additional revenue from a hike in customs duties on as many as 28 US products that was announced in retaliation against Washington's tariffs on imported steel and aluminum, media reported on Sunday.

According to NDTV broadcaster, the increased customs duties came into effect on Sunday.

The United States imposed 25 percent and 10 percent tariffs on imported steel and aluminum, respectively, in March 2018. India immediately condemned the move since the country is one of the largest steel producers in the world.

India's retaliatory duties were initially announced last June, but the government postponed their introduction for six times in view of the trade dialogue between the two countries.

Earlier this week, reports emerged that the higher tariffs would be imposed on 29 US goods, but, according to the broadcaster, artemia, a kind of shrimp, was removed from the list.

The higher tariffs will, in particular, target US walnuts, chickpeas, lentils, boric acid and diagnostic reagents, among other goods. The highest among them will be the 60 percent duty on chickpeas.

Related Topics

India World Washington United States March June Sunday 2018 Media From Government Million

Recent Stories

Building retrofitting crucial for meeting carbon e ..

29 minutes ago

Food aid convoy reaches Yemen&#039;s Ad Duraihimi

44 minutes ago

DFM’s international investors roadshow in New Yo ..

59 minutes ago

National Geographic launches ‘Moments’ photogr ..

1 hour ago

PM Imran suspends political activities to watch Pa ..

1 hour ago

Maryam Nawaz welcomes Bilawal Bhutto at Jati Umra, ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.