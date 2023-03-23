Indian Authorities Cancel License of Company Linked With Child Deaths in Uzbekistan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) The authorities of the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh canceled the license of Indian pharmaceutical company Marion Biotech, which was involved in the death of 18 children in Uzbekistan, an Indian government official said on Thursday.

"The firm's licence was under suspension since January after which a detailed inquiry was initiated.

Now the licence of the firm has been cancelled by the Uttar Pradesh Drugs Controlling and Licensing Authority. The firm can no longer manufacture the syrup (that was linked with the deaths)," a government official said, as quoted by Indian media outlet Press Trust of India.

In December, 18 children died in Uzbekistan. The investigation showed that the incident was linked with the cough syrup that Marion Biotech was producing. The medicine did not meet quality requirements.