Indian Prime Minister Arrives in Cyclone-Hit Gujarat

(@FahadShabbir)

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Gujarat, his home state, to personally review the situation and the damage caused by the deadly cyclonic storm Tauktae, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Gujarat, his home state, to personally review the situation and the damage caused by the deadly cyclonic storm Tauktae, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Wednesday.

The prime minister arrived in the city of Bhavnagar, where he is set to conduct an aerial survey of areas ravaged by the cyclone, namely, the cities of Una and Jafarabad, as well as the towns of Diu and Mahuva. After that, Modi will hold a review meeting in the state's capital of Ahmedabad.

The cyclonic storm Tauktae, which has been raging across the state for several days now, was designated as "extremely severe" by the Indian Meteorological Department. The natural disaster has reportedly resulted in the deaths of at least 45 people.