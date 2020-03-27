UrduPoint.com
Indian Prime Minister, Crown Prince Of Abu Dhabi Discuss COVID-19 Over Phone

Fri 27th March 2020 | 12:26 AM

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has held a telephone conversation with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan to discuss measures taken on the national and global levels to fight the coronavirus pandemic, the Indian government said on Thursday

"The two leaders exchanged information and views on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the situation in their respective countries, as well as the steps being taken by their Governments. They agreed that the next few weeks would be crucial to control the spread of the virus, and required concerted and coordinated efforts by all countries," the Indian government said in a press release.

It was in this context that Modi and Al Nahyan expressed appreciation for the organization of G20 Virtual Summit, hosted by Saudi Arabia earlier in the day, according to the text.

The leaders of India and Abu Dhabi have agreed to maintain regular consultations between their officials, in particular, with regard to ensuring continuity of logistical supply lines, the press release continued. They both "emphasised the importance they attach to the strength and richness of the bilateral relationship."

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi was cited as assuring Modi of welfare of some 2 million Indian expatriates living in the United Arab Emirates amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Indian prime minister, in turn, wished the crown prince and his family, as well as Emirati citizens, good health.

