India's Foreign, Defense Ministers Holding 2+2 Talks With Pompeo, Esper - Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 11:00 AM

India's Foreign, Defense Ministers Holding 2+2 Talks With Pompeo, Esper - Ministry

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) As the third round of the annual US-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue began in New Delhi, India's External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh welcomed US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Secretary of Defense Mark Esper for talks on bilateral and global issues, the Indian Foreign Ministry's spokesman said on Tuesday.

"EAM @DrSJaishankar & RM @rajnathsingh welcomed their US counterparts Secretaries of State & Defense @SecPompeo & @EsperDoD. Bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest will be on the agenda," Anurag Srivastava wrote on Twitter.

The meeting is being held in the Hyderabad House, which the Indian government uses as a venue for talks with high-level foreign guests.

Prior to the 2+2 talks, Pompeo and Esper paid a visit to the National War Memorial, according to Srivastava.

On Monday, Jaishankar and Pompeo, and Singh and Esper held separate meetings in New Delhi. Indian diplomatic sources told Sputnik that Jaishankar and Pompeo focused on security in Asia; cooperation on trade, energy, defense and education; and the situation in Afghanistan.

