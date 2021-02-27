(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2021) The government of India's western Gujarat state announced on Saturday prolonging the COVID-19 curfew in the cities of Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot for another 15 days.

The midnight to 6 a.m. (18:30 - 00:30 GMT) curfew was due to expire on Sunday.

The extension is due to a surge in COVID-19 cases after a brief period of decrease, according to the government. There are currently 2,136 active COVID-19 cases in Gujarat, while the cumulative toll exceeds 262,000 cases, with 4,408 deaths.

The curfew was first issued last November and extended for five times since then.

In the whole of India, the COVID-19 toll has neared 11 million cases, including close to 157,000 fatalities, as of Saturday.