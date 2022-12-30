UrduPoint.com

India's Marion Biotech Ordered To Halt Drug Production After Uzbekistan Deaths - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 30, 2022 | 12:50 PM

India's Marion Biotech Ordered to Halt Drug Production After Uzbekistan Deaths - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2022) The Indian authorities have ordered the pharmaceutical company Marion Biotech, whose cough syrup allegedly caused the death of 18 children in Uzbekistan, to halt all production, Indian media reported on Friday.

Indian Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Thursday that experts of the country's Drugs Controller General had started examining Marion Biotech's cough syrup, while India's Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation and Uttar Pradesh Drugs Controlling and Licensing Authority conducted a joint inspection of the company's facility in the city of Noida, located in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh.

The inspection, which was completed at midnight, revealed a deviation from a Good Manufacturing Practice, a system for ensuring that products are consistently produced and controlled according to quality standards, at Marion Biotech's facility, the Indian NDTV broadcaster reported.

Following the results of the inspection, the Uttar Pradesh Drugs Controlling and Licensing Authority ordered a complete halting of production of all drugs at the facility, the report said.

The Uzbek Health Ministry on Tuesday confirmed the death of 18 out of 21 children who consumed the Marion Biotech-produced cough syrup, Doc-1 Max. Laboratory tests revealed the presence of a toxic substance, ethylene glycol, in a batch of syrups.

This is the second such case with India-manufactured cough syrups in 2022. In October, the Gambian government confirmed the death of 70 children from acute kidney failure. The country's authorities attributed these deaths to the administration of India-manufactured drugs containing toxic substances.

Related Topics

India Drugs Company Marion Uzbekistan October Media All From Government

Recent Stories

EAD imposes AED328,000 administrative fines on env ..

EAD imposes AED328,000 administrative fines on environmental legislation violato ..

6 minutes ago
 FM briefs PM about Resilient Pakistan Conference t ..

FM briefs PM about Resilient Pakistan Conference to be held in Geneva next month

36 minutes ago
 SEHA announces closure of all COVID-19 centres in ..

SEHA announces closure of all COVID-19 centres in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Al Dhafra

1 hour ago
 Local Press: UAE a bulwark of care for all

Local Press: UAE a bulwark of care for all

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 December 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th December 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.